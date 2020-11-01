Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELTF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.07.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

