Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

CVCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Karen Musson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,783.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,456 shares of company stock worth $224,450 over the last ninety days. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 229,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 216,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 90,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

CVCY opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $161.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

