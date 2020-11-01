Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.05. Cerecor shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 143,931 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. The company has a market cap of $154.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cerecor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.