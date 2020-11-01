ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

ChampionX stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

