Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $312,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.