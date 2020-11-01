Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Chemed updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 18.00-18.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $18.00-18.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $478.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $484.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.44. Chemed has a 1 year low of $330.01 and a 1 year high of $528.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Chemed alerts:

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $1,062,220.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,380,087.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.