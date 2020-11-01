China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

China Biologic Products stock opened at $116.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.62. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $119.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $111.11 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the third quarter valued at about $1,176,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 41.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 302.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter valued at about $307,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

