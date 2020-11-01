China New Energy (LON:CNEL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (LON:CNEL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.50. China New Energy shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.62.

China New Energy Company Profile (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for China New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.