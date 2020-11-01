Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,606,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,509 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up 38.3% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $150,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $1,331,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

