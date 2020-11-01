Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $7,326,869.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.