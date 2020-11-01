Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.79-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.79-2.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.01. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $1,402,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.