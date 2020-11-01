CIBC Cuts Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$35.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$35.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

MFI stock opened at C$24.26 on Wednesday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.04 and a twelve month high of C$30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 43.24.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO) (TSE:MFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.3500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI.TO)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

