Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $13.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 383,635 shares of company stock valued at $30,798,346. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 108.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

