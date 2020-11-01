Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.76.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 19,141 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $2,680,314.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,031 shares in the company, valued at $49,028,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,553 shares of company stock worth $7,587,626 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,517 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,789 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $68,581,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.