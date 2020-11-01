Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $50.23

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc (TSE:CVG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.23 and traded as high as $51.50. Clairvest Group shares last traded at $51.50, with a volume of 778 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $775.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Clairvest Group alerts:

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$4.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$77.95 million during the quarter.

About Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG)

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid market, growth equity investments, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, gaming, healthcare services, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial services, media, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Clairvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clairvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.