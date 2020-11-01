Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Clarivate Analytics had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Clarivate Analytics updated its FY20 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Shares of CCC stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Clarivate Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

