Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $7.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 17,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.72 million and a PE ratio of 313.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$105.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.40 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

