CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

