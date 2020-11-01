CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Announces Earnings Results

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

