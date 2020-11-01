Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director Sells $10,024,000.00 in Stock

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

KO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 865,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

