Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.09.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

