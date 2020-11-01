Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.57%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Terrence F. Smith sold 51,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $422,044.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.