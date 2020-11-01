Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Colfax updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.45-0.50 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.45-0.50 EPS.

Shares of CFX opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -543.80, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.89. Colfax has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59.

In related news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFX. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

