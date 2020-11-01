Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $81.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

