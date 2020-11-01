Collectors Universe (CLCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 48.88%.

Shares of Collectors Universe stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.55 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.55. Collectors Universe has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

