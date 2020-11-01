Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Announces Earnings Results

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Communications Systems had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ JCS opened at $3.97 on Friday. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Communications Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products and services for broadband networks in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Transition Networks, JDL Technologies, and Net2Edge.

