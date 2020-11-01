Comparing Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & Endeavour Silver (OTCMKTS:EXK)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 4.05 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -9.64 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Oil and Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 6 2 0 2.25 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $4.76, indicating a potential upside of 49.63%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -41.66% -28.03% -21.28% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Paradigm Oil and Gas Company Profile

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

