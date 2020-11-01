Comparing ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) & Positive Physicians (NYSE:PPHI)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ProSight Global and Positive Physicians, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and Positive Physicians’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProSight Global and Positive Physicians’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.59 $38.89 million $1.39 8.51 Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.29 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Summary

ProSight Global beats Positive Physicians on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

Positive Physicians Company Profile

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

