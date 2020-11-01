Comparing Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) & Whirlpool (OTCMKTS:WHR)

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Whirlpool has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trutankless has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Whirlpool and Trutankless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 4 3 0 2.25 Trutankless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whirlpool currently has a consensus target price of $183.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Trutankless.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Trutankless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 4.42% 22.08% 4.68% Trutankless -498.34% N/A -694.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whirlpool shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Trutankless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $20.42 billion 0.57 $1.18 billion $16.00 11.56 Trutankless $1.91 million 9.73 -$4.89 million N/A N/A

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Trutankless.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Trutankless on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Roper, Admiral, Affresh, Gladiator, Speed Queen, Hotpoint, Bauknecht, Indesit, Ignis, Laden, Privileg, KIC, Consul, Brastemp, Acros, Ariston, Diqua, and Royalstar brands. It sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers, as well as directly to consumers. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Trutankless Company Profile

Trutankless, Inc., through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc., researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. Trutankless, Inc. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

