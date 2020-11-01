ConocoPhillips to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

