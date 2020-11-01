Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:CNRD opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. Conrad Industries has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

