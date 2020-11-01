Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (CSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) to post earnings of C$10.10 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) (TSE:CSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$17.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.91 by C$6.47. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,398.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1,499.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,495.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1,076.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,637.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $1.341 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1,758.00 to C$1,674.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,750.00 to C$1,865.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO) from C$1,800.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Constellation Software Inc. (CSU.TO)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

