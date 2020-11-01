Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get Continental alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTTAY. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC upgraded Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Continental has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $14.71.

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Continental had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Continental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental (CTTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.