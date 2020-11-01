Contrasting AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) & Voya Financial (OTCMKTS:VOYA)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get AIA Group alerts:

This table compares AIA Group and Voya Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.44 $6.65 billion N/A N/A Voya Financial $7.48 billion 0.81 -$351.00 million $4.22 11.36

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Voya Financial.

Dividends

AIA Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Voya Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Voya Financial pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Voya Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AIA Group and Voya Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Voya Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64

Voya Financial has a consensus price target of $58.64, suggesting a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Voya Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than AIA Group.

Volatility and Risk

AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voya Financial has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Voya Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and Voya Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A Voya Financial -11.29% 6.56% 0.40%

Summary

Voya Financial beats AIA Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers. Its Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual investors and institutional clients through its direct sales force, consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The company's Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners to mid-sized and large businesses. Voya Financial, Inc. has a strategic relationship with Vault. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.