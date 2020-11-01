Contrasting Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) & Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bristow Group and Atlas Air Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $226.06 million 2.78 -$7.23 million N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide $2.74 billion 0.56 -$293.11 million $5.24 11.29

Bristow Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Risk and Volatility

Bristow Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bristow Group and Atlas Air Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas Air Worldwide 0 1 4 0 2.80

Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.79%. Given Atlas Air Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Air Worldwide is more favorable than Bristow Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Atlas Air Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group 13.81% 10.41% 4.31% Atlas Air Worldwide -8.66% 13.46% 4.62%

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad. The company also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in Canada, Guyana, Norway, Trinidad, and the United States; and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 315 aircraft. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. In addition, the company offers administrative and management support services, and flight simulator training services. It also serves express delivery providers, e-commerce retailers, and airlines. The company has operations in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and South America. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

