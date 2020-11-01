Contrasting digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) & Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO)

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) and digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quantum and digitiliti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum $402.68 million 0.41 -$42.80 million N/A N/A digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

digitiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum and digitiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum -2.58% -1.24% 1.48% digitiliti N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quantum and digitiliti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum 0 0 2 0 3.00 digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quantum presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Quantum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum is more favorable than digitiliti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of digitiliti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Quantum has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantum beats digitiliti on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information. It also offers StorNext Storage Manager software; and StorNext AEL archives products, which provide near-line archiving with built-in data protection and self-healing capabilities. In addition, the company's data protection solutions comprise DXi disk systems that use deduplication technology to enhance the amount of backup data; Scalar Tape Automation Systems, which manage and protect business critical data in workgroup, medium size business, and enterprise data center environment; SuperLoader3 autoloader designed to maximize data density and performance; and iLayer, which offers monitoring, alerts, and proactive diagnostics. Further, it provides device and media products, such as removable disk drives and libraries, tape drives, and storage media. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, direct marketing resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and other suppliers, as well as directly to corporate entities and government agencies. Quantum Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

