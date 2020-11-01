Contrasting Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and World Access (NASDAQ:WAXS)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Napco Security Technologies and World Access, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 World Access 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than World Access.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.3% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.1% of Napco Security Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of World Access shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and World Access’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 4.37 $8.52 million $0.56 43.07 World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and World Access’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 8.41% 13.36% 10.21% World Access N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats World Access on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

World Access Company Profile

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

