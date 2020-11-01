Contrasting Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) and SunLink Health Systems (NASDAQ:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Surgery Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunLink Health Systems $47.81 million 0.16 -$1.14 million N/A N/A Surgery Partners $1.83 billion 0.60 -$74.80 million ($1.10) -19.84

SunLink Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SunLink Health Systems and Surgery Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunLink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgery Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80

Surgery Partners has a consensus price target of $23.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than SunLink Health Systems.

Profitability

This table compares SunLink Health Systems and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunLink Health Systems -2.38% -3.18% -1.86% Surgery Partners -5.26% -3.23% -0.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of SunLink Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Surgery Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SunLink Health Systems has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats SunLink Health Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services. This segment also owns unimproved lands. The Pharmacy segment offers institutional and non-institutional pharmacy services; and durable medical equipment products and services, which consist of the sale and rental of products for institutional clients or to patients in institutional settings and patient-administered home care, as well as retail pharmacy products and services. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The company's surgical hospitals also provide ancillary services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, and optical services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or operated a portfolio of 127 surgical facilities, including 111 ambulatory surgical centers and 16 surgical hospitals in 30 states. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.