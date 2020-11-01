Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,543 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,959,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 475.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. ValuEngine raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 20,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

