CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.26-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22. CoreSite Realty also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.26-5.30 EPS.

NYSE:COR opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Barclays began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.67.

In other news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,672 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,101 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

