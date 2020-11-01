Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1,221.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Costamare by 136.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Costamare by 36.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 183,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $5.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $690.48 million, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.83. Costamare Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

