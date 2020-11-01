Craig Hallum Raises FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target to $35.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FORM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FormFactor to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $675,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,852,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

