Crawford & Company (CRD.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a positive return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CRD.A opened at $6.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 million, a PE ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 0.70. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

