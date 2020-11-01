Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €2.90 Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.10 ($3.65).

ETR O2D opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a twelve month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €2.92 ($3.44).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

