Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.20” Price Target for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Thursday. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

