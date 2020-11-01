Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crescent Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $360.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.03. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 126,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $833,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 334.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

