Critical Analysis: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Star Struck (NYSE:SRSK)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Star Struck (OTCMKTS:SRSK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Struck has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Star Struck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $3.09 billion 0.98 $137.12 million $4.68 15.30 Star Struck N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Star Struck.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Star Struck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Star Struck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.11% 13.74% 5.57% Star Struck N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EnerSys and Star Struck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Star Struck 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnerSys currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. Given EnerSys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EnerSys is more favorable than Star Struck.

Summary

EnerSys beats Star Struck on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles. The company's reserve power products also include thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. In addition, it offers motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Asia, Australia, and Oceania. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001 to reflect its focus on the energy systems business. EnerSys was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Star Struck Company Profile

Star Struck, Ltd. distributes tools, supplies, and equipment to the jewelry industry. The company offers gold testers, precision jewelry gauges, microscopes, magnifiers and loupes, diamond and gold scales and weights, plating systems and supplies, engraving systems, ultrasonic cleaners, steam cleaners and ionic jewelry cleaning systems, jewelry findings, anti-tarnish liners, cotton filled boxes, bench tools, rolling mills, watch repair parts, watch battery replacement tools, and other jewelry supplies, as well as jewelry repair envelopes, forms, layaway, and appraisal products. It also provides adhesives, batteries, customized merchandise bags, diamond accessories, diamond meters and filters, displays, glass display domes, engravers, gift accessories, miscellaneous jewelry retail items, money detectors counterfeit and money counters, pliers, polish and protect products, retail pricing products, ring sizing products, jeweler's screwdrivers, soldering aids, tweezers, watch parts and tools, watch tools, watch straps, and welding products. The company also offers products through its online store and online catalog. Star Struck, Ltd. was formerly known as SBM Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Star Struck, Ltd. in May 1993. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bethel, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.