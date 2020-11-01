Critical Contrast: Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) vs. Acacia Communications (OTCMKTS:ACIA)

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Acacia Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Electron $10.37 billion 4.07 $1.70 billion $2.69 24.94 Acacia Communications $464.66 million 6.13 $32.84 million $1.18 57.41

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Communications. Tokyo Electron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acacia Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tokyo Electron and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Electron N/A N/A N/A Acacia Communications 11.71% 10.87% 8.72%

Volatility & Risk

Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acacia Communications has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tokyo Electron and Acacia Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Electron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Acacia Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Tokyo Electron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Acacia Communications beats Tokyo Electron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes. Its Flat Panel Display Production Equipment segment provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED panels. The company also offers logistic, facility maintenance, and insurance services. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

