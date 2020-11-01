Critical Review: Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) versus Castor Maritime (NYSE:CTRM)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safe Bulkers and Castor Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 1 1 2 0 2.25 Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus price target of $1.23, suggesting a potential upside of 38.17%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Risk and Volatility

Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Castor Maritime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $197.76 million 0.46 $16.04 million $0.05 17.73 Castor Maritime $5.97 million N/A $1.09 million N/A N/A

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers -7.59% -3.08% -1.28% Castor Maritime N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Castor Maritime on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

