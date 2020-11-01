Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.30

Crown Place VCT Plc (LON:CRWN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and traded as low as $28.00. Crown Place VCT shares last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 20,131 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million and a PE ratio of 20.50.

Get Crown Place VCT alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. Crown Place VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile (LON:CRWN)

Crown Place VCT PLC operates as a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital and income growth principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in equity and debt segment. The Company’s investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as hotels, education, renewable energy, healthcare, software, pubs, engineering and manufacturing, and others.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.